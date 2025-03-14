Big times in Bon Iver land: Last month, Justin Vernon announced SABLE, fABLE, his first new album in six years. So far, we’ve heard “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” and today (March 14), Vernon shares a pair of new tracks: “If Only I Could Wait” (a duet with Haim’s Danielle Haim) and “Walk Home.”

Justin Vernon says of the songs in a statement:

“For the second look into fABLE, it couldn’t be a single; it had to be a double. First, ‘Walk Home’ is a romp where you can’t wait to pull your clothes off fast enough and jump inside bed with your one true lover. And then — the two of singles — ‘If Only I Could Wait.’ A duet. A bilateral crying question. How long can the two of us hang on to each other?”

A press release previously described the album as “a new nine-song saga in which one person becomes two, darkness turns to salmon-colored beauty, and sadness transforms to unbridled joy.”

Haim, meanwhile, are in a busy period of their own. Earlier this week, they released the single “Relationships,” the first taste of an upcoming album that hasn’t been officially announced yet.

Listen to “If Only I Could Wait” and “Walk Home” above.

SABLE, fABLE is out 4/11 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.