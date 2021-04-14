Taylor Swift has sort of collaborated with Big Red Machine. The group’s Aaron Dessner was a primary collaborator on Swift’s 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, and the other Big Red Machine member, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, featured on one song from each of those albums. It looks like an official Swift/Big Red Machine collab could be on the way, though, as Vernon previewed a new song featuring Swift.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Vernon played part of a track featuring Swift vocals and said, “This is the Taylor one. It’s awesome, I think it should be the single.” As users of the Bon Iver subreddit noted, he also previewed tracks featuring Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes leader Robin Pecknold.

Dessner previously hinted that Swift could pop up on some Big Red Machine material. Back in September, he was asked if there were songs of his own he didn’t want to offer Swift while they collaborated on her albums and he responded, “Definitely. It was more that there were some songs that are specifically one thing or another. The Big Red Machine stuff is quite far along — and actually, Taylor has been amazing [at giving feedback]. I’ve shared all of that stuff with her, and she has been really helpful.” He was then asked if Swift would appear on a Big Red Machine song and his answer was intentionally vague: “I can’t really say, so I guess I’ll say neither yes nor no.”

