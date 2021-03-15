When Taylor Swift’s Folklore took home the Grammy for Album Of The Year last night, collaborator Aaron Dessner took a moment to offer some thank-you’s. He had more to say than he had time to on stage, though, so after the ceremony was over, he took to social media to share a sort of extended acceptance speech.

He began his written message, “It has been an incredible journey since Taylor first approached me to write with her. From the moment she wrote Cardigan last April 28th — she unlocked a creative chemistry between us distinct from anything I’d previously experienced, and it led to the creation of two albums in 6 months that are incredibly dear to me — folklore and evermore. Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognizing folklore tonight. Taylor, Jack [Antonoff] and I could not be prouder of the work we’ve done together.”

After thanking some folks involved with the album and other people in his personal and professional life, he thanked Swift and declared that she “restored [his] faith in music and the ways in which it can help [him] and others”:

“And most of all thank you to Taylor. I am constantly humbled by and grateful for our friendship and collaboration. It’s such a strange thought that this time last year, we hadn’t even begun our journey together, since you are now such a big part of my life. You have restored my faith in music and the ways in which it can help me and others. In a year of such uncertainty and fear, I’m eternally grateful for the music we made. You generously shared your songwriting genius with me and others on these records — and made everyone involved feel appreciated and confident in their work. I can’t say enough positive things about you as an artist and a person.”

Find Dessner’s full statement below.