Bono is a rather established entertainer. As the frontman of U2, the “Atomic City” musician has crushed several records. As an individual, Bono has leveraged his fame to raise awareness for many notable social causes. Today (January 4), Bono’s efforts on both ends were acknowledged by the nation’s highest office.

During a ceremony held White House, President Joe Biden awarded Bono with the Medal Of Freedom. In a statement shared to U2’s official Instagram page (viewable here), Bono expressed his gratitude for the presidential recognition. “Thank you, President Biden,” he wrote. “Frontmen don’t do humble, but today I was. Rock n roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who’ve had to fight so much harder for theirs. And I want to give it up for my bandmates – Edge, Adam, and Larry – without whom I would never have found my voice.”

This deep show of appreciation was also displayed as the honor was placed upon his next in a clip posted by C-SPAN (viewable here).

The White House’s press office credited Bono’s receipt of the country’s highest civil honor to his “pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty” and his unification of “politicians from opposing parties” to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program.