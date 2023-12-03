Recording artists worldwide continue to pay their respects to late musician Shane MacGowan. Over the weekend, Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen, and Nick Cave took to their social media platforms to share a few kind words about the The Pogues singer after his death on November 30. The praise didn’t stop there.

U2 carved out a section of their Las Vegas residency show on December 1 to drive home just how much MacGowan’s artistry meant to them. In front of The Sphere crowd, the group performed a cover of The Pogues’ 1991 song “A Rainy Night In Soho.” The emotional rendition moved the crowd as they swayed along with the band from their seats.

U2’s first tribute to MacGowan came by way of a short yet heartfelt note online. “Shane MacGowan’s songs were perfect, so he or we his fans didn’t have to be…,” wrote the band on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Shane MacGowan’s songs were perfect so he or we his fans didn't have to be… pic.twitter.com/DZAHqOcAER — U2 (@U2) November 30, 2023

The post included an illustration of MacGowan with lyrics, “I’ve been loving you a long time / Down all the years, down all the days / And I’ve cried for all your troubles / Smiled at your funny little ways,” which are from “A Rainy Night In Soho.”

Listen to U2’s cover of “A Rainy Night In Soho” below.