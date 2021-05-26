In recent weeks, many US festivals like Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Pitchfork have announced they’re planning a 2021 return in the fall. However, not all festivals have made the same call. Boston Calling previously noted they would cancel both their 2020 and 2021 events as a safety precaution, but they’re still looking to make a massive return in 2022. Now, Boston Calling has begun teasing next year’s event by sharing a few details about the lineup.

Their 2022 event is slated to kick off on May 27 and run through 29 at Boston’s Harvard Athletic Complex. Getting fans excited for next year’s festival, Boston Calling has announced they’ve booked Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine to headline, both of whom were originally secured for their 2020 event. Boston Calling still has a few more headliners and over 60 bands to announce on their bill, which they’ll unveil in coming months.

In a statement about the festival teaser, Boston Calling co-founder and CEO Brian Appel said there are “more surprises” to come. “We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners,” he said. “We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year.”

Early-bird tickets are available for Boston Calling 2022 including a limited number of two-packs of three-day passes. Get them here.