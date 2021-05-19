As confirmed earlier this week by Chicago’s mayor, Lollapalooza 2021 is set to make a full capacity return this year. The buzzworthy music festival has just unveiled their 2021 lineup, which is led by Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator.

Taking place the weekend of July 29 to August 1 in Chicago’s Grant Park, Lollapalooza returns with a massive lineup of big-name stars. Along with Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and Tyler The Creator, Lollapalooza has booked artists like Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Trippie Redd, Steve Aoki, Brittany Howard, Jimmy Eat World, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Mt. Joy, Young The Giant, Dominic Fike, All Time Low, Whitney, Freddie Gibbs, The Front Bottoms, Kim Petras, Ashe, Oliver Tree, Omar Apollo, Tate McRae, Rico Nasty, Earthgang, Jpegmafia, Princess Nokia, Orville Peck, Cautious Clay, Dayglow, Slowthai, Mick Jenkins, Flo Milli, TNGHT, Toosii, Mxmtoon, RMR, Hinds, Gus Dapperton, Blossom, and more.

Though Lollapalooza is bringing the festival back at full capacity, about 100,000 attendees per day, the city has made it clear that they will still have a few COVID-19 precautions in place. Before gaining entry, ticketholders are required to either show proof of vaccination or provide documentation of a negative COVID test in the last 24 hours.

See Lollapalooza’s full 2021 lineup above. Tickets go on sale 5/19 at noon CDT. Get them here.

