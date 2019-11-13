Foo Fighters And Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Set To Headline Boston Calling In 2020

Since its inception in 2013, Boston Calling has grown to become a significant festival that has brought some big-time artists to Massachusetts. Over the past few years, headliners have included Eminem, The Killers, Jack White, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Chance The Rapper, and Bon Iver. The full lineup for the 2020 festival won’t be revealed until January, but we now know two of the headliners, and the picks are sure to please ’90s rock fans: Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Giving you the first look at how your 2020 Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up. Announcing two of our headliners with 60+ more to be announced in January. A limited amount of 3 day presale passes will be available tomorrow at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/c3HrMXXNEw — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) November 13, 2019

There are still 60 more artists to be announced for the festival, including a third headliner, but again, that will all be revealed in early 2020. Next year’s edition of Boston Calling is set to take place on Memorial Day Weekend, between May 22 and 24.

The past couple days have actually been big for Dave Grohl-related news. On a recent episode of Sesame Street, Grohl joined Elmo and Big Bird for a conversation about friends. Grohl says, “There are friends everywhere, even ones you don’t know.” From there, the trio launches into “Here We Go Song,” a rocking number in which they travel across America in search for new friends. Grohl has made music with many collaborators in his day, but perhaps none are more impressive than Elmo and Big Bird.

Watch Grohl on Sesame Street below.