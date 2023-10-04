Boygenius has been everywhere this year. After reuniting for the first time since their debut EP Boygenius, which was released in 2018, the supergroup — comprised of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker — dropped their full-length debut record, appropriately titled The Record.

Last night (October 3), the trio paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, during which, they performed “Cool About It” from The Record.

During the performance, the trio stands around a microphone, delivering raw, intimate vocals. The ladies are dressed in black-and-white suites, with Bridgers playing guitar and Baker playing banjo. Baker and Bridgers glisten the song with sugary background vocals, while Dacus takes command of the song vocally.

In an interview with Loud And Quiet, Dacus spoke about her songwriting process, and how the women’s parts all come together in

“A lot of times I’ll write a song for us in a different frame of mind, so you can be harmonizing with me and saying something that’s still true for you,” said Dacus. “I don’t want to make either of you sing lyrics that don’t resonate with you.”

The Record has proven to be a promising era, with the supergroup performing at SXSW and Coachella this spring, and a critically-acclaimed tour over the past few months. Next Friday (October 13), Boygenius will release The Rest, a new EP, completing the story of The Record.

In the meantime, you can see the performance of “Cool About It” above.