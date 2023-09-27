Earlier this year, Boygenius made their anticipated full-length debut with their album, The Record, which arrived this past March. The supergroup comprised of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers first formed in 2018 and have proven buzzy since. This October, the ladies of Boygenius will share a new EP called The Rest, which will complete the story of The Record with four new songs.

Last night (September 26), during the second of two consecutive concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, the group previewed a new song called “Afraid Of Heights” from The Rest.

boygenius cantando a track 2 do "the rest", Afraid of Heights, no show de hoje. pic.twitter.com/hfhiKOC0py — Phoebe Bridgers Brasil (@pbridgersbrasil) September 27, 2023

The song primarily features Dacus as the lead vocalist, the ladies, at various points in the song, join each other in unison, harmonizing in pure delight.

“When the black water ate you up / Like a sugar cube in a teacup / I got the point you were makin’ / When I held my breath ’til you came up,” the three sing on the song’s chorus.

This is the second song Boygenius has previewed from The Rest, the first being “Black Hole” at the previous Boston show.

You can see a clip of the “Afraid Of Heights” performance above.

The Rest is out 10/13 via Interscope. Find more information here.