Indie supergroup Boygenius, comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, made it clear that they do not have an open line of communication with The 1975’s Matty Healy. However, there’s one collective of people that the musicians share everything with, and that’s their fans. On Monday, September 25, the band took to their official X (formerly Twitter) page to share an announcement with supporters.

“‘The Rest’ EP out Fri, Oct 13th,” read the message. They also revealed the official artwork for their forthcoming release.

‘the rest’ EP out Fri, Oct 13th. available to pre-order on limited edition yellow 10” vinyl, CD, as well as pre-save now: https://t.co/4p5kD94xI8 Tracklist

Side A

1. Black Hole

2. ****** ** *******

Side B

3. *******

4. ***** Cover photo by Matt Grub pic.twitter.com/WtP5hxqVEK — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) September 26, 2023

The Rest EP will only feature four songs, including four new tracks. Boygenius is working to maintain the allure surrounding their next surprise. However, as a reward for fans, they revealed the name of the forthcoming lead single. Track one of the project, which will be the initial offering, is named “Black Hole.” The names of other songs set to appear on The Rest remain behind lock and key.

Boygenius did not say when the single would be released. However, they told fans that limited edition yellow 10” vinyl and CDs would be available for purchase. Life on the road must have kickstarted the group’s creative energy; it’s been less than a year since the release of their last album, The Record.

The Rest is out 10/ via Interscope Records. Find more information here.