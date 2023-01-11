In November of 2021, Boygenius — the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — reunited for a one-off show at the Bread & Roses Presents Fall Benefit Concert in San Francisco. Earlier that year, Dacus said in an interview, “We want to play together again so bad. I think we’re so busy, but we would take any excuse, we miss each other so much.”

Now, it looks like they’ll be fulfilling those needs. They’re returning this year to perform at Coachella on Saturday, April 15 and 22, the days Blackpink are headlining. Other notable acts on the roster for those days include Rosalía, Snail Mail, Remi Wolf, Flo Milli, Horsegirl, The Linda Lindas, Kenny Beats, Yung Lean, and more.

News of the Boygenius performance follows online chatter about the trio getting caught taking a photoshoot in the street, which sparked conversations about a possible new era together. It’s been a while since their self-titled debut EP; it arrived in 2018 and immediately struck a chord with fans of each artist, and definitely brought in new listeners.

This year’s Coachella is also bringing Jai Paul out of hiding; his performance will be his first-ever live show. Likewise, Frank Ocean’s headlining slot has been long-awaited after past cancellations.