Beach Boys founder and singer Brian Wilson is reportedly suffering from dementia. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Wilson is being treated for dementia, and his team is currently seeking conservatorship.

The reported court filings note that Wilson “is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” Wilson’s wife Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson, who died on January 30, 2024, was reportedly taking care of him up until her passing.

In the court filings, it is said that Wilson is experiencing “fear, depression, helplessness” to levels which are said to be “severely inappropriate.”

“[Wilson] is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation,” read the filings.

Wilson is reported to be “slow the progression of the illness.”

Wilson’s family confirmed the plans of a conservatorship in a statement, which reads:

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person. This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Wilson had previously been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder, which is said to have worsened over time. He is reportedly taking medication to slow the progression of dementia.

A conservatorship hearing is set to take place in court of April 26, 2024.