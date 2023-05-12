Last year, Bob Dylan celebrated the Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson turning 80 by singing him “Happy Birthday.” In a new Facebook post, Wilson shared how he met Dylan, and it’s as strange as you might expect.

According to Wilson, the two were both in the emergency room in Malibu when they recognized one another and ended up in conversation. They proceeded to make plans for the next day.

Here’s the full story:

“Once I was in the Malibu emergency room getting a weigh-in and this guy walked up to me. He had curly hair and was on the short side. ‘Are you Brian Wilson?’ he asked. ‘Yeah,’ I said.“ Hi,” he said. ‘I’m Bob Dylan.’ He was there because he had broken his thumb. We talked a little bit about nothing. I was a big fan of his lyrics, of course. ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ was one of the best songs, you know? And ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ and ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’ and so many more. What a songwriter! I invited him over to my house for lunch the next day. That was a longer conversation. We just talked and talked about music. We talked about old songs we remembered, songs before rock and roll. We talked about ideas we had. Nice guy.”