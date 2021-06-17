Fans of the cult classic film Scott Pilgrim Vs The World were in for some good news earlier this month when director Edgar Wright revealed the impending release of an all-new expanded soundtrack. The new soundtrack includes Brie Larson‘s cover of Metric’s “Black Sheep,” and fans are loving it so much that the song landed on Billboard charts this week.

Per a report from Billboard, Larson’s “Black Sheep” cover, which she performed as her sultry character Envy Adams, is charting over a decade after its initial release. In the week ending June 10, “Black Sheep” debuted at No. 7 on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts with 2,000 downloads sold. It also entered Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No. 34, thanks to achieving over one million streams.

This marks the second time Larson has had a song on the Billboard charts. In 2005, she made her singing debut with the album Finally Out of P.E., which featured the song “She Said.” Larson was only 15 at the time, and “She Said” reached No. 31 on the Hot Singles Sales chart that year.

The expanded soundtrack’s release is meant to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the film. Wright initially celebrated the occasion by releasing a never-before-seen version of the film to theaters back in April. “I suspect that if you’re a fan of the movie, you’re going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this,” he said at the time.

Ahead of the soundtrack’s announcement, Larson revealed that her Scott Pilgrim character’s voice was actually inspired by the Adult Video Awards:

“The only thing that was there was a description that said, a husky non-Ramona voice. I didn’t even know who Ramona was. This is the truth and it’s really crazy. So I was staying up way too late flipping through the channels, and I stumbled on the Adult Video Awards and I was watching the red carpet and I was watching these women with this like confidence… and I was like, that’s it. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

Listen to Larson perform Metric’s “Black Sheep” above.