Bruce Springsteen has more or less perfected musical performance over the last five-plus decades, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to the occasional mishap. Last May, Springsteen and his famed E Street Band announced their first tour together since 2017. The international trek began stateside this month, and they tacked on 22 US dates for later this year.

On Tuesday, February 14, in Houston, Springsteen busted out “If I Was The Priest” for the first time on stage in 50 years — an early highlight from the tour. But this morning, February 16, a fan-taken video circulating from Springsteen’s February 3 show in Atlanta (as noted by NME) provided a clumsy, semi-funny lowlight.

The Boss nonchalantly tossed his guitar to Kevin Buell, Springsteen’s longtime guitar tech. Buell appeared to trip while trying to catch the airborne guitar, and it hit him in the head as he fell to the ground. Springsteen casually walked over to Buell to make sure he was OK, which he must have been because Springsteen quickly returned to the mic and jokingly yelled some version of “Man down!”

Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to play at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas tonight before hitting Kansas City, Missouri’s T-Mobile Center on Saturday, February 18. This US leg will wrap at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 14, and then the international leg will begin in Barcelona on April 28.