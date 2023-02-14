Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have unveiled 22 new tour dates across 18 cities to their international tour this year. While the shows kicked off in Florida earlier this month, the additional performances begin later this summer and will run into December.
Most cities will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to ensure tickets (hopefully) get in the right hands. Pre-registration is currently open here through Sunday, February 19 at 11:59pm ET. Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Philly’s Citizens Bank Park tickets will be sold directly by the stadiums.
More information, along with the specific on-sale dates for each city, is available here.
Continue scrolling to view Bruce Springsteen’s newly added North American tour dates.
08/09 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/24 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/28 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/30 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/07 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
09/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
09/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/08 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/18 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/20 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/06 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center