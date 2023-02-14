Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have unveiled 22 new tour dates across 18 cities to their international tour this year. While the shows kicked off in Florida earlier this month, the additional performances begin later this summer and will run into December.

Most cities will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to ensure tickets (hopefully) get in the right hands. Pre-registration is currently open here through Sunday, February 19 at 11:59pm ET. Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Philly’s Citizens Bank Park tickets will be sold directly by the stadiums.

More information, along with the specific on-sale dates for each city, is available here.

Continue scrolling to view Bruce Springsteen’s newly added North American tour dates.

08/09 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/24 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/28 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/30 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/07 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

09/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

09/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/08 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/18 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/20 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/06 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center