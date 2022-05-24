Bruce Springsteen is one of the most esteemed performers in music history, so today brings good news: Springsteen and his E Street Band are going on a world tour in 2023. These will be Springsteen’s first shows with the E Street Band since 2017.

So far, the only dates that have been confirmed are European shows from April to July. However, The Boss and company start the year with a run of US arena shows in February, although specific dates and venues have yet to be announced. A second North American tour is also set to follow in August. Furthermore, shows for the UK and Belgium are set to be announced at a later date.

Springsteen said in a statement, “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Check out the full list of announced tour dates below.

04/28/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/07/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/13/2023 — Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

05/18/2023 — Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21/2023 — Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

05/25/2023 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

06/11/2023 — Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

06/13/2023 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/21/2023 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24/2023 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

06/26/2023 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

06/30/2023 — Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka Stadion

07/11/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

07/13/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

07/15/2023 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/18/2023 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23/2023 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

07/25/2023 — Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza