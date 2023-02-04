What Is Bruce Springsteen’s Setlist Of Songs For The 2023 Tour?

Bruce Springsteen kicked off his 2023 tour with the E Street Band this week, and fans who have upcoming tickets might be wondering what songs they should be prepared to hear. Thankfully, this is the right spot.

During the opening performance in Tampa, he played a number of live debuts with his band, including 2020’s “Letter To You” and “House Of A Thousand Guitars.”

They also covered a bunch of songs, from The Commodores’ “Nightshift” to Patti Smith’s “Because The Night” — and some other special surprises, via Setlist.fm.

While it’s unclear if he’ll keep the same setlist for every city, you can find Springsteen’s opening show song choices below as an idea.

1. “No Surrender”

2. “Ghosts

3. “Prove It All Night”

4. “Letter To You” (first time with the E Street Band)

5. “The Promised Land”

6. “Out In The Street”

7. “Candy’s Room”

8. “Kitty’s Back”

9. “Brilliant Disguise”

10. “Nightshift” (Commodores cover) (first time with the E Street Band)

11. “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” (Ben E. King cover) (first time with the E Street Band)

12. “The E Street Shuffle”

13. “Johnny 99”

14. “Last Man Standing” (Live debut; acoustic)

15. “House Of A Thousand Guitars” (first time with the E Street Band)

16. “Backstreets”

17. “Because The Night” (Patti Smith Group cover)

18. “She’s The One”

19. “Wrecking Ball”

20. “The Rising”

21. “Badlands”

Encore

1. “Burnin’ Train” (Live debut)

2. “Born To Run”

3. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

4. “Glory Days”

5. “Dancing In The Dark”

6. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”

7. “I’ll See You in My Dreams” (acoustic, solo)