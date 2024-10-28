There are a handful of billionaire musicians out there right now, and the list includes Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift (and Jimmy Buffett shortly before his death)

This past summer, Forbes estimated that Bruce Springsteen had also reached billionaire status. Per the publication’s “conservative” estimate, the singer had a net worth of $1.1 billion. Well, it turns out the Forbes estimate was off, as Springsteen himself now insists.

In a new interview with Telegraph (as Billboard reports), Springsteen said, “I’m not a billionaire. I wish I was, but they got that real wrong.” He added that part of the reason for that is because he’s spent “too much money on superfluous things.”

In Warren Zanes’s 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere, Springsteen said of the period after touring in support of his 1980 album The River, “I was solvent, which would make me unique in my little neighborhood. So I was dealing with that, with all my very conflicted feelings about being so separate from the people that I’d grown up around and that I wrote about.”

In 1984, Springsteen also said, “[Money] doesn’t make living easier, but it does make certain aspects of your life easier. You don’t have to worry about rent, you can buy things for your folks and help out your friends, and you can have a good time, you know?”