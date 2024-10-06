Taylor Swift haters (which might include a guitar smasher) are seeing red because the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer is seeing nothing but green.

While Taylor Swift has long since been inducted into ever so elusive billionaire club among other musicians such as Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rihanna. However, according to recent reports, Taylor Swift’s recent net worth increased has made her the world’s most wealthy woman.

In Forbes‘ latest change to Swift’s financial status (spotted by NME), which now shows as $1.6 billion secured the songwriter’s monumental achievement.

Back in October 2023, when the outlet initially confirmed Swift’s entry into the billionaire big leagues, it listed her earning contributions as music royalties and touring at nearly $500 million from her and the other half in connection with Swift’s catalog (streaming revenue as well as single, original and Taylor’s Version album sales).

The rest of Swift’s then $1.1 billion fortunate supposedly tied to her real estate portfolio (six homes) was estimated at $125 million across six different homes and lastly her private plane (valued at $10 million).

However, Bloomberg laid out a different financial breakdown: $400 million for musical releases since 2019, $370 million in ticket sales and touring merchandise, $120 million retained from music platforms Spotify and YouTube, $110 million worth of personal properties, and $80 million in music sales royalties.