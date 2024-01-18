UK electronic music icon Burial has had a relatively unusual career. He released two well received albums (2006’s Burial and 2007’s Untrue) but hasn’t dropped a new LP since, instead preferring shorter releases and singles, typically sharing a new one about every year or two. Through it all, Burial has enjoyed a label relationship with Hyperdub, but earlier this month, it was rumored that Burial had signed with XL Recordings.

The rumors was accurate, it turns out: Today (January 18), XL announced that a new two-song single from Burial, featuring “Dreamfear” and “Boy Sent From Above,” is on the way. It’s set to drop on February 9, available both digitally and on vinyl. The vinyl is available to pre-order now, here.

Some lucky fans may have actually already heard the new songs: Per a press release, “Earlier this week, a limited edition run of 500 white label 12″s also appeared in select record stores around the world, available in store only.”

The closest thing to an album Burial has released since 2007 is a pair of compilations, Street Halo/Kindred in 2012 and Tunes 2011–2019 in 2019. In 2023, Burial and Kode9 released a split single together, and that followed the five-song Antidawn EP in 2022. Also that year, Burial and Four Tet teamed up on a pair of songs, “Nova” and “Moth.”