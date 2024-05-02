I Saw The TV Glow will be released in theaters on Friday, May 3, but Caroline Polachek already released her contribution to the A24-backed movie’s soundtrack. Polachek dropped “Starburned And Unkissed,” an immersive, transcendent song co-produced by Polachek and A.G. Cook.

Polachek promoted the song on Instagram with a video showing her blow-drying her hair — for effect because her hair is very much dry — while lip-syncing, “Hey, you Casanova / Hey, you supernova / Come home / The kettle’s whistling / My heart’s a ghost limb reaching / Starburned and unkissed.”

I Saw The TV Glow (Original Soundtrack) is 15 tracks, including Yeule’s “Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl,” Drab Majesty’s “Photograph,” Sadurn’s “How Can I Get Out?,” King Woman’s “Bury,” and “Claw Machine” from Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

Alex G scored I Saw The TV Glow, which Jane Schoenbrun directed and wrote. Alex G and Schoenbrun previously collaborated on We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. Emma Stone and Dave McCary are credited producers.

According to Stereogum, the original soundtrack will be released next Friday, May 10, before I Saw The TV Glow (Original Motion Picture Score) releases on May 16 — both via A24 Music.

Listen to Polachek’s “Starburned And Unkissed” above, and watch the I Saw The TV Glow trailer below.