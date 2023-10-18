Earlier this year, singer and instrumentalist Caroline Polachek released her fourth album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. The album received much acclaim, and Polachek isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Today (October 18), Polachek dropped a new song, “Dang.”

On “Dang,” Polachek teams up with producers Cecile Believe and Danny L Harle, who help deliver nearly three minutes of hyperpop bliss.

Over the course of Polachek’s career, which spans nearly two decades, Polachek has experimented with a multitude of genres, while remaining a staple under the indie-pop umbrella.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You doesn’t follow a cohesive narrative, nor does Polachek consider it a “concept” record, as she mentioned in an interview with Elle. In that same interview, she expressed gratitude by how well-received the record was, and how so many listeners and critics understood her vision.

“I feel really grateful that people, both critics and listeners, have been so down to go into all these different zones within one album and not see it as a conflict,” Polachek said. “I feel very emboldened by how understood the record was.”

You can listen to “Dang” above, and also see Polachek’s debut of the song in a special Ted Talk-themed performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.