Caroline has shared a live version of a fan favorite. Ahead of their upcoming tour, for which they have announced more dates for the North American leg, the London-based eight-piece has released a live version of their song. The live version comes from their performance at Trafo in Jena, Germany, from earlier this year.

“After we finished playing at Trafo in Jena in April, they asked if we wanted to quickly record a live version of one of our songs before packing down our gear,” said Caroline in a statement. “Trafo is an old power station which is now used for shows and exhibitions. One half is a sort of lecture theatre and the other half (where we played) is where they used to keep the generators. It’s a unique space with this strange glass wall dividing the two halves, and a sort of glass booth in the middle. We decided to record a version of ‘IWR’ as the song had felt good to play that night. We cut that footage with offcuts from the original ‘IWR’ music video that we released last year as well as other footage taken on tour in the UK and EU this spring. We hope you enjoy it.”

Check out “IWR” above and the full list of tour dates below.

07/02 — FR @ Pointu Festival

07/13 — London, UK @ Somerset House (w/ Black Midi)

07/23 — UK @ Latitude Festival

07/31 — IE @ All Together Now Festival

09/03 — NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

09/29 — Toronto, ON @ Long Boat Hall

09/30 — Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal at La Sala Rossa

10/01 — Portland, ME @ Space 538

10/02 — Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

10/04 — Washington, DC @ Rhizome

10/05 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/08 — Chicago, IL @ Constellation

10/11 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/14 — Oakland, CA @ Starline

11/01 — London, UK @ Earth

11/09 — Lorient, FR @ Les Indisciplinées

11/10 — Rennes, FR @ Antipode

11/11 — Leipzig, DE @ Trans Century Update