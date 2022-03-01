All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got the new album by Gang Of Youths, a beginning of a new era for Florence + The Machine, and Sasami’s anticipated sophomore album. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Gang Of Youths — Angel In Realtime Aussie five-piece band Gang Of Youths has been gaining traction in the US for the past several years, but their latest LP Angel In Realtime is sure to be their most-talked-about release to date. Lead singer David Le’aupepe infuses witty lyrics and self-effacing jabs over cascading chords and bright melodies for a release which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden calls a “real achievement.” Sasami — Squeeze Sasami first arrived on the indie scene with her gentle and acoustic guitar-driven self-titled debut LP. But for her sophomore album Squeeze, released this week, Sasami shows off a harder edge. Throughout eleven tracks, the singer absolutely shreds on electric guitar and toes the line between metal and EDM with tracks like “Say It” and the raucous “Sorry Entertainer.”

Bakar — Nobody’s Home UK musician Bakar has been creating buzz around his name ever since his 2018 debut. With this week’s album Nobody’s Home, Bakar cements himself as an indie star. The release sways between his playful and his vulnerable side, critiquing people’s biases in on the track “Not From Here” while showing off his catchy songwriting on “NW3.” Caroline — Caroline Fans of Black Country, New Road are probably still reeling from the lead singer’s departure and the band’s canceled North American tour. Thankfully, UK group Caroline’s self-titled LP similar enough to BCNR to keep fans entertained. The London-based eight-piece collective shared their entrancing debut this week, an album that at times builds momentum through a flurry of instruments while also appreciating the importance of a quiet, string-driven ballad.

Florence + The Machine — “King” It’s been several years since Florence + The Machine last released an album, but that’s all about to change as this week, the band returned to kick off a new era of music with the ballad-like track “King.” Not only does the song offer space for Welch to show of her insanely powerful vocals, but it’s also a heady commentary on gender roles in the music industry, as Welch herself reflects on how she used to model herself after male performers in her early career days. Toro Y Moi — “The Loop” Toro Y Moi‘s Chaz Bear has been releasing music under the moniker for nearly 12 years, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. Continuing to prepare for his eighth studio album Mahal, which is slated for a late April release, the musician drops the groovy number “The Loop.” The track is driven by a funky bass line and buoyant keys and features lighthearted lyrics about staying up-to-date with friends in different time zones.

Mdou Moctar — Afrique Victime (Deluxe) Niger-based Mdou Moctar earned a massive US following last year with the release of the delightful album Afrique Victime last year. After touring around the world behind the release, the band return to beef up the LP with a deluxe release. The neo-psychedelic rock project adds a few demos and live tracks from the time since the original album’s release, showing Mdou Moctar’s ability two create captivating and intoxicating tunes. Girlpool — “Dragging My Life Into A Dream” Duo Girlpool continue teasing the follow up to their 2019 album with “Dragging My Life Into A Dream,” another single from their forthcoming fifth studio album Forgiveness. The brooding and melodic track explores the themes of insecurity and isolation, as singer Avery Tucker confronts his tendency to romanticize the past.

Jean Dawson — “Porn Acting” After making countless end of year lists in 2020 for his Pixel Bath album, Jean Dawson shares the refined track “Porn Acting” as his first release of the year. With the new single, Dawson once again proves himself an endlessly innovative songwriter, combining confident with a chaotic mix of heavy melodies and piercing guitars. About the song, Dawson explains: “We are all the same, we are all bags of flesh, tryna prove that we’re not as bad as we know we are.” Talker — “My Meds” LA-based musician Talker has shared a number of playful tracks ahead of her upcoming In Awe of Insignificance EP, but with her latest track “My Meds,” Talker shows off a more intimate side to her songwriting. The blissed-out track is a way of understanding the ups-and-downs of mental health and the fact that even though becoming medicated is sometimes necessary, it can still be difficult to accept.

Giant Waste Of Man — “Swim” Following up their 2019 release The Politics Of Lonely, LA-based group Giant Waste Of Man shares the gripping ballad “Swim.” The song showcases the vocalist’s textured lyrical delivery, very reminiscent of The National’s Matt Berninger. Cola — “So Excited” Cola, the new band formed by a few members of the recently broken up group Ought, officially announced their debut album Deep In View this week with the shuffling song “So Excited.” The single is a more detached look at their songwriting, combining drowned out vocals with urgent instrumentation to create a song which the band sees as a “capstone” of their upcoming debut.