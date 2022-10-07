Caroline Polachek appears on a new song, but with a twist. “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare” is Polachek’s new aria single release, which translates to “I Never Want To Watch The Sun Go Down.” It is also a part of the soundtrack for a Kurt Cobain-themed opera called Last Days, a new Royal House Opera stage adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name.

According to The Guardian, it is not technically Kurt Cobain, but very similar in both looks and the story of his passing. In this opera stage version, the Cobain character of “Blake” will be played by Titane star Agathe Rousselle.

“I think the reason why this archetype, this Kurt figure, remains relevant is because he so heavily demonstrated that paradox. He held so many contradictions within himself,” co-director Matt Copson told the publication. “He’s like a walking paradox, and I think those are really important and beautiful figures for us to grapple with because it’s an extremity of what I personally feel all the time.”

This is not Polachek’s primary appearance on an interesting soundtrack this year, either. She also was featured on the soundtrack for the ’70s-themed animated kids’ film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Listen to Caroline Polachek perform “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare” from Last Days above.