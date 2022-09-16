Do Revenge, a teen dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes just hit Netflix today. The film, which fancies itself a Hitchcockian homage, features an inviting soundtrack of songs that will certainly appeal to not only today’s teen audiences, but also to those of us who have fond memories of certain songs in our teen years as well.

So for every song like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and Tate McRae’s “She”s All I Wanna Be,” there’s also a heavy dose of Gen X and millennial teen classics like Third Eye Blind’s “How’s It Going To Be,” “Dreams” by The Cranberries and Fat Boy Slim’s “Praise You.”

Check out the complete list of songs that will appear on the Do Revenge soundtrack below.

Hayley Kiyoko – “For The Girls”

Robyn – “Do You Know (What It Takes)

Syd – “Cybah”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – “The Impression That I Get”

Third Eye Blind – “How’s It Going To Be”

Chloe Moriondo – “I Eat Boys”

Rosalía – “Milionària”

Hole – “Celebrity Skin”

Le Tigre – “Deceptacon”

Blu DeTiger – “Blondes”

Mazie – “Dumb Dumb”

Caroline Polachek – “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”

Kacy Hill – “Easy Going”

TOBi – “Move”

The Symphonic Pops – “How Bizarre” (orchestral version)

Maude Latour – “Kids In America”

Juliana Madrid – “Pretend”

Helen – “Bitter Bitch”

MUNA – “Silk Chiffon” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Harvey Danger – “Flagpole Sitta”

Tate McRae – “She”s All I Wanna Be”

Pom Pom Squad – “Shame Reactions”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Chloe Adams – “Dead To Me (Simonyouth remix)”

Fatboy Slim – “Praise You”

Meredith Brooks – “Bitch”

The Cranberries – “Dreams”

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.