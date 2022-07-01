Over the past couple months, the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise Of Gru has been a big deal, and rightly so since it has a bunch of today’s favorite musicians taking on tunes from the ’70s (with some originals thrown in for good measure). The soundtrack album is out today and ahead of it, we had already heard HER cover Sly And The Family Stone, St. Vincent cover Lipps Inc., Kali Uchis cover Stan Getz And João Gilberto, and Tame Impala and Diana Ross contribute a new song.

Now that the full album is here, we have access to a whole batch of more new goodies, one of which is Phoebe Bridgers taking on “Goodbye To Love” by The Carpenters. The rendition starts plainly with Bridgers singing over piano before horns and more instrumental accompaniment work their way into the mix.

Beyond the new Bridgers tune, the soundtrack also sees Thundercat take on Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle,” Caroline Polachek and GEM doing Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang,” Brittany Howard and Verdine White playing Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star,” and more.

Listen to Bridgers’ cover of “Goodbye To Love” above.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out now via Decca Records. Get it here.