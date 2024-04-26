Challengers
Everyone Is Loving Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross’ Techno Score For ‘Challengers’

Maybe someday Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross‘ scores will become predictable. It’s a fate that befalls many of even the greatest composers eventually. But that day is not today: the Nine Inch Nails members’ score for Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino’s sexy tennis movie starring a never-better Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, is one of their best yet.

It’s probably not what you’re expecting from a film about tennis. The ’90s rave-inspired score is described as “driving, thumping techno” that enhances the drama, both on and off the court. Play it in the clubs this weekend.

Here’s more on Challengers:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?

It’s one of the best movies of the year. Go see it. And listen to the score below.

