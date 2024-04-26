Maybe someday Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross‘ scores will become predictable. It’s a fate that befalls many of even the greatest composers eventually. But that day is not today: the Nine Inch Nails members’ score for Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino’s sexy tennis movie starring a never-better Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, is one of their best yet.

It’s probably not what you’re expecting from a film about tennis. The ’90s rave-inspired score is described as “driving, thumping techno” that enhances the drama, both on and off the court. Play it in the clubs this weekend.

Challengers went so fuckin hard by the way. I’ve been running in place in my living room to the score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for 3 hours — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 26, 2024

the score for challengers was sucking and fucking me in the theater like trent reznor and atticus ross u will always be famous — clementine (@ilyclemmie) April 23, 2024

That challengers score is so lethal, it sounds like a sonic embodiment of sexuality, competition and most importantly egos. I’m so obsessed https://t.co/3QVYMRrBpu — haaniyah angus (@_haaniyah_) April 22, 2024

Everyone in my CHALLENGERS screening as soon as the Reznor/Ross score kicks in: pic.twitter.com/LdNMz0u9Op — Darby Suckling (@darbysuckling_) April 26, 2024

It took 14 years but Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross have finally gifted us a sequel to The Social Network score in all but name. Can’t stop thinking about Challengers. pic.twitter.com/2jTpghnFme — Noah (@NoahTheNerd) April 26, 2024

Happy Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Challengers Score Release Day to all who celebrate — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) April 26, 2024

Time to listen to this absolute bop of a score for a while. #Challengers pic.twitter.com/hsgcgDaGMy — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 26, 2024

Playing the CHALLENGERS score at the club like pic.twitter.com/jdQEfVD7i0 — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) April 26, 2024

literally foaming at the mouth to see challengers again… also seeing it with a packed crowd is SO fun. the gasps. the giggles. the groans. SCORE OF THE YEAR — character actress georgie rae (@georgie_rae_) April 23, 2024

fuuuuuuck the challengers score is sexy as heck — cariño (@wescravenprods) April 26, 2024

Here’s more on Challengers:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?

It’s one of the best movies of the year. Go see it. And listen to the score below.