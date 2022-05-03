Phoebe Bridgers‘ signee Charlie Hickey has released the latest from his upcoming album, Nervous At Night. On “Gold Line,” Hickey sings of living with anxiety and OCD, both reeling over and embracing the fact that these feelings are beyond his control.

Accompanied by a bass guitar that creates a sound similar to that of an anxious heartbeat, along with drums and a chilling synth, Hickey sings “I think I’m in a bad spot / I think feeling things is too hard / I’ve got this feeling I’m not going to get what I want.”

Of the song, Hickey said in a statement, “This is a song about being overtaken by a feeling that you know is bigger than you. It’s scary, but also really exciting and joyous.”

In the song’s video, directed by Vanessa Haddad, Hickey combats his anxiety by performing to a (very) small crowd, strolling through town, and imitating the motions of an inflatable tube man.

Back in March, Hickey performed at SXSW as part of Saddest Factory’s “Corporate Retreat” set, alongside labelmates Bridgers, Muna, and more. The signees performed a cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.”

Check out “Gold Line” above and the cover art and tracklist for Nervous At Night below.

1. “Dandelions”

2. “Gold Line”

3. “Mid Air”

4. “Thirteen”

5. “Missing Years”

6. “Every Time I Think”

7. “Nervous At Night”

8. “Springbreaker”

9. “Choir Song (I Feel Dumb)”

10. “Month of September”

11. “Planet With Water”

Nervous At Night is out 5/20 via Saddest Factory. Pre-save it here.