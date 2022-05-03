Indie

Charlie Hickey Combats OCD And Anxiety On His New Song, ‘Gold Line’

by: InstagramTwitter

Phoebe Bridgers‘ signee Charlie Hickey has released the latest from his upcoming album, Nervous At Night. On “Gold Line,” Hickey sings of living with anxiety and OCD, both reeling over and embracing the fact that these feelings are beyond his control.

Accompanied by a bass guitar that creates a sound similar to that of an anxious heartbeat, along with drums and a chilling synth, Hickey sings “I think I’m in a bad spot / I think feeling things is too hard / I’ve got this feeling I’m not going to get what I want.”

Of the song, Hickey said in a statement, “This is a song about being overtaken by a feeling that you know is bigger than you. It’s scary, but also really exciting and joyous.”

In the song’s video, directed by Vanessa Haddad, Hickey combats his anxiety by performing to a (very) small crowd, strolling through town, and imitating the motions of an inflatable tube man.

Back in March, Hickey performed at SXSW as part of Saddest Factory’s “Corporate Retreat” set, alongside labelmates Bridgers, Muna, and more. The signees performed a cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.”

Check out “Gold Line” above and the cover art and tracklist for Nervous At Night below.

1. “Dandelions”
2. “Gold Line”
3. “Mid Air”
4. “Thirteen”
5. “Missing Years”
6. “Every Time I Think”
7. “Nervous At Night”
8. “Springbreaker”
9. “Choir Song (I Feel Dumb)”
10. “Month of September”
11. “Planet With Water”

Charlie Hickey Cover Art Nervous At Night
Courtesy of Saddest Factory

Nervous At Night is out 5/20 via Saddest Factory. Pre-save it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×