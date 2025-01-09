Chris Stapleton has been on the All-American Road Show tour since 2017, and it just keeps going as the country crossover star continues to add new dates to the run. Well, he’s done it again: Today (January 9), Stapleton announced a fresh set of North American shows.

The new run stretches from June to August (along with an October show at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live). Tickets for the new shows go on sale starting January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and more information is available on Stapleton’s website.

Find the full list of dates below.