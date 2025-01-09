Chris Stapleton has been on the All-American Road Show tour since 2017, and it just keeps going as the country crossover star continues to add new dates to the run. Well, he’s done it again: Today (January 9), Stapleton announced a fresh set of North American shows.
The new run stretches from June to August (along with an October show at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live). Tickets for the new shows go on sale starting January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and more information is available on Stapleton’s website.
Find the full list of dates below.
Chris Stapleton’s 2025 Tour Dates: All-American Road Show
02/25 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena*
02/26 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena*
02/28 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre*
03/01 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre*
03/04 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena*
03/05 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena*
03/07 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena*
03/08 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena*
06/04 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena†
06/07 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena‡
06/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena+
06/18 — Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum^
06/20 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena^
06/27 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre#
07/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre‡
07/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
07/23 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena~
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden~
08/01 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center**
08/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena‡‡
08/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*
08/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena**
10/10 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
* with Marcus King
† with Nikki Lane
‡ with Brittney Spencer
+ with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
^ with Maggie Rose
# with The War & Treaty
~ with Grace Potter
** with Allen Stone
‡‡ with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives