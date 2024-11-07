Many of the biggest names in country will perform at the 2024 CMA Awards. The lineup for this year’s ceremony, held on November 20 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, includes Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton. There’s also Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Shaboozey, whose “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” just tied a Billboard Hot 100 record.
Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the weeks ahead.
The 2024 CMA Awards are hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson. The Yellowstone actress is up for Entertainer Of The Year, along with Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen.
Below, you can see the full list of announced performances so far.
The 2024 CMA Awards Performances
Luke Bryan – “Love You, Miss You, Mean It”
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
Post Malone – “Yours”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Highway”
Chris Stapleton – “What Am I Gonna Do”
Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – “American Girl”
Post Malone and Chris Stapleton – “California Sober”
Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims – “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman” and “Lose Control” mash-up
The 2024 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu.