Many of the biggest names in country will perform at the 2024 CMA Awards. The lineup for this year’s ceremony, held on November 20 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, includes Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton. There’s also Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Shaboozey, whose “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” just tied a Billboard Hot 100 record.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The 2024 CMA Awards are hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson. The Yellowstone actress is up for Entertainer Of The Year, along with Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen.

Below, you can see the full list of announced performances so far.