Chris Stapleton announced that he’s bringing his All-American Road Show on tour for 2024 with a new list of dates. Plus, there will be a stacked lineup of special guests, including Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and many more.

Tickets for these new shows go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Stapleton’s new album arrives the following week, so fans can expect to hear his new music soon — as his shows are going across the globe too.

Continue scrolling for a list of Chris Stapleton’s upcoming tour dates.

10/26/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

10/27/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

10/28/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

11/11/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

11/16/2023 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome†

11/17/2023 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion†

11/18/2023 — Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena†

03/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park‡

04/03/2024 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre+

04/04/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center+

04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium^

05/04/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium#

05/09/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre~

05/11/2024 — Jacksonville, FL @ Everbank Stadium#

05/22/2024 — Rapid City, SD @ The Monument**

05/25/2024 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium#

05/31/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center**

06/01/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium#

06/06/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion††

06/07/2024 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live††

06/08/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium#

06/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center‡‡

06/26/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl++

06/29/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium#

07/11/2024 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater††

07/12/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake††

07/13/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field#

07/18/2024 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center††

07/19/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center††

07/20/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field#

07/25/2024 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena^^

07/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater^^

07/27/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park##

08/01/2024 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion++

08/02/2024 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion++

08/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena~~

08/21/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC++

08/22/2024 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena++

10/16/2024 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena++

10/17/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena++

10/20/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena++

10/22/2024 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena++

10/23/2024 — London, England @ The O2++

12/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium#

* with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane

† with special guest Nikki Lane

‡ with special guests Turnpike Troubadours and Elle King

+ with special guests The War and Treaty and Allen Stone

^ with special guests Lainey Wilson and Marcus King

# George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

~ with special guests Grace Potter and Nikki Lane

** with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

†† with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane

‡‡ with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

++ with special guests Grace Potter and Allen Stone

^^ with special guests Nikki Lane and Allen Stone

## with special guests Willie Nelson and Family and Sheryl Crow

~~ with special guests Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane