Chris Stapleton announced that he’s bringing his All-American Road Show on tour for 2024 with a new list of dates. Plus, there will be a stacked lineup of special guests, including Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and many more.
Tickets for these new shows go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Stapleton’s new album arrives the following week, so fans can expect to hear his new music soon — as his shows are going across the globe too.
Continue scrolling for a list of Chris Stapleton’s upcoming tour dates.
10/26/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*
10/27/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*
10/28/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*
11/11/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
11/16/2023 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome†
11/17/2023 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion†
11/18/2023 — Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena†
03/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park‡
04/03/2024 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre+
04/04/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center+
04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium^
05/04/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium#
05/09/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre~
05/11/2024 — Jacksonville, FL @ Everbank Stadium#
05/22/2024 — Rapid City, SD @ The Monument**
05/25/2024 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium#
05/31/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center**
06/01/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium#
06/06/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion††
06/07/2024 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live††
06/08/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium#
06/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center‡‡
06/26/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl++
06/29/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium#
07/11/2024 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater††
07/12/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake††
07/13/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field#
07/18/2024 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center††
07/19/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center††
07/20/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field#
07/25/2024 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena^^
07/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater^^
07/27/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park##
08/01/2024 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion++
08/02/2024 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion++
08/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena~~
08/21/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC++
08/22/2024 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena++
10/16/2024 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena++
10/17/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena++
10/20/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena++
10/22/2024 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena++
10/23/2024 — London, England @ The O2++
12/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium#
* with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane
† with special guest Nikki Lane
‡ with special guests Turnpike Troubadours and Elle King
+ with special guests The War and Treaty and Allen Stone
^ with special guests Lainey Wilson and Marcus King
# George Strait and special guest Little Big Town
~ with special guests Grace Potter and Nikki Lane
** with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
†† with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane
‡‡ with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone
++ with special guests Grace Potter and Allen Stone
^^ with special guests Nikki Lane and Allen Stone
## with special guests Willie Nelson and Family and Sheryl Crow
~~ with special guests Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane