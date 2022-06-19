Christian Lee Hutson has built up some acclaim for himself in recent years, starting most notably with his 2020 album Beginners, his first released on Anti-. In April, he followed that album up with Quitters. Hutson got a good look this weekend on CBS Saturday Morning as part of “Saturday Sessions,” as Hutson performed a trio of songs: “Rubberneckers,” “Lose This Number,” and “Just Like Heaven.”

For the former two songs, Hutson was actually joined by Phoebe Bridgers, who produced Hutson’s two latest albums. As for “Just Like Heaven,” that was actually a cover of the classic song by The Cure and Hutson performed that one by himself, playing acoustic guitar and singing.

Hutson previously said of “Rubberneckers,” “[Los Angeles is] such a heartbreaking place. You can see someone who’s fallen on their face anywhere. If I walk out the door I’d probably find some in a matter of minutes. It’s a place of failure, and everyone who has had success here — however you define that — is also someone who fell on their face 15 times or more before they figured out what they were doing or what not to do, just testing the fences.”

Watch Hutson and Bridgers perform the aforementioned songs on CBS Saturday Morning above.