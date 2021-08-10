Chromatics Announce They Have Broken Up After 20 Years As A Band

Chromatics became one of the more revered electronic/synth-pop groups of the 2000s thanks to their 2007 album Night Drive, and subsequent releases have also earned critical acclaim. Now, though, the band — consisting of Johnny Jewel, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller, and Nat Walker — has announced that it has broken up, 20 years after its formation.

The news was shared today on Instagram by Radalet and Miller, the latter of whom was the only remaining original member of the group. A message from the band reads:

“After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics. We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way — we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon. With love, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker.”

Of note is the fact that for some reason, Jewel is not mentioned in the message. However, a representative for Jewel told Stereogum, “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better.”

While the band has shared beloved albums over the years, perhaps their defining project of the past decade is the one they haven’t yet managed to release: Dear Tommy was announced back in 2014, and after numerous delays, the band revealed a new tracklist for the album last year. Now that the band has dissolved, though, the project’s fate remains uncertain.