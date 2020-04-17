In December of 2014, Chromatics announced a new album called Dear Tommy. That album has not been released yet. In fact, the group has released another album, Closer To Grey, since then. Dear Tommy has had a long and mysterious history, but now things are clearing up: The group has unveiled a new Dear Tommy tracklist and shared a new song from it, so it appears the album is finally coming out.

The album will feature the new cut “Teacher,” a synthy and thumping electronic song, as well as previously released singles “Just Like You,” the title track, and “Time Rider.” It does not include, however, the songs they released earlier this year, “Toy” and “Famous Monsters.”

The group shared a message alongside the new song, which reads:

“‘The apple obscured in fog is enigmatic & open to the interpretation of the viewer. Are we sinking into the unknown or rising from beyond the grave? An apple a day keeps the doctor away & music is the medicine. Our teachers transfer knowledge of good & evil. From the fairytale of Snow White’s endless sleep to the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis, exposure is the agent of change. Music is a language communicated by the artist but ultimately defined by the listener’s own exposure to sound throughout their life time. I can’t change my past, but I can choose to break the cycle & not pass the poison apple I was fed to my daughter.’ Goodbye Teacher.

School’s out forever. – Johnny Jewel.”

Check out the Dear Tommy tracklist below.

1. “Fresh Blood”

2. “Glitter”

3. “Never Tell”

4. “Just Like You”

5. “She Says”

6. “The Moment”

7. “Time Rider”

8. “White Fences”

9. “Teacher”

10. “Between The Lines”

11. “Too Late”

12. “Dear Tommy”

13. “Melodrama”

14. “Ultra Vivid”

15. “Colorblind”

16. “Sometimes”

17. “Dream Sequence”

18. “Endless Sleep”