Chromatics Create A Moody Atmosphere With The Mesmerizing New Song ‘Famous Monsters’

Chromatics fans were finally able to exhale recently: After a long wait, the group finally released a new album, 2019’s Closer To Grey. This was their first record since 2012’s Kill For Love, and it followed talk of an album called Dear Tommy that has yet to materialize. There’s still no developments regarding Dear Tommy, which was originally announced in 2014, but Chromatics at least have something going on: Today, the group has shared a new song, “Famous Monsters.” The six-minute track is carried by a persistent electronic rhythm and spoken word lyrics from Ruth Radelet.

Johnny Jewel directed the video, and he says of it, “…In this week’s installment of Fresh Blood, our heroine narrates from beyond the grave. Past the silver screen into the underworld where the monsters of our dreams congregate. Filmed in slow motion, silhouetted by fog. Meet me in the cemetery After Dark…”

Viewers should be aware that the video features bright flashing lights.

This isn’t the band’s first new song of the year, as back in January, they released “Toy.” Following the initial release of Closer To Grey, the group also dropped a deluxe edition of the album, an expansive release that includes 47 tracks.

Listen to “Famous Monsters” above.