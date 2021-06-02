Earlier this year, Chvrches ushered in a new era of vibrant music with the kiss off tune “He Said She Said.” The song made it clear that the band’s fourth album was on the way, which Chvrches now confirms with their new Robert Smith collaboration “How Not To Drown.”
“How Not To Drown” ventures into alternative rock territory, leaning on crashing snares and Smith’s languid vocal delivery. It officially announces their next LP, titled Screen Violence, which vocalist Lauren Mayberry notes was a form of escapism for her.
“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry said of Screen Violence. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”
Echoing Mayberry’s statement, band member Martin Doherty says, “To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”
Listen to “How Not To Drown” above and find Chvrches’ Screen Violence cover art and 2021 North American tour dates below.
11/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/10-12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/14 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/15 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
11/19 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/23 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/30 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
12/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/02 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
12/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation
12/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/09 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
12/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/13 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.