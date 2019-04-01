Fiction Records

The Cure were just inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and frontman Robert Smith seems fairly indifferent about the whole thing. When asked by an enthusiastic red carper interviewer if he was excited as she was, Smith offered the hilariously deadpan response, “By the sound of it, no.” That said, there is something that he appears to be more thrilled about: He plans on celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Cure’s 1989 album Disintegration by performing it during some US dates.

30th anniversary shows have already been announced for Australia, and when asked in a new Rolling Stone interview if the band would be taking the tour to the US, Smith said:

“It’s inevitable, I think. When we did the last festival, I said, ‘This is it.’ But once we’ve rehearsed it, I know it’s going to be really good. We’re holding home theaters in New York and Los Angeles. But I kind of feel like we should do it in a bigger venue. I’d like to a big show with it, really. It’s a bigger album. I think when we did the first three albums we did three nights at the Beacon in New York. It was much more punky. We were trying to recreate that vibe. But I think Disintegration is just big. So we need to do somewhere that’s just big. But probably about Christmas time we’ll come back.”

He also talked about his band’s “f*cking great” upcoming album, saying of it, “It’s so dark. It’s incredibly intense. And I’ve waited ten years to do something that means something. It’s going to work really well. I’m not sure how much of it we’ll play this summer at festivals. It’s not really festival music. The songs are like 10 minutes, 12 minutes long. We recorded 19 songs. So I have no idea what to do now. The others are saying, ‘Triple album!’ I’m saying, no let’s not. I’ll pick six or maybe eight songs and do like a single album. But I think it will delight our hardcore fans. And probably really, really infuriate everyone else. At my age, I’m still doom and gloom.”

Read the full interview here, and check out the band’s (officially announced) upcoming dates below.