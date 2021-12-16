Was 2021 A Year Without An All-Time Classic Album?

Before we get to the annual Uproxx Music Critics Poll, let’s talk about sports.

Every year, no matter the league, sports fans have the same conversation: Do we like dynasties, or do we find them annoying? In the NFL, the sustained brilliance of Tom Brady over two decades has simultaneously made him the most admired and loathed athlete on the planet. You can’t help but marvel at his greatness and feel extreme agitation at once again seeing his shiny stupid face at the Super Bowl. Which is why, over in Major League Baseball, many people were delighted this year that the Atlanta Braves — rather than a perennial contender like the Boston Red Sox or Los Angeles Dodgers — won the World Series in spite of having the worst record of any team in the post-season.

This is the appeal of novelty in competition. But is novelty actually inspiring?

In 2020, the most dominant NBA team of the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls, returned to “must see TV” status courtesy of the popular documentary The Last Dance. Next year, HBO hopes to replicate that success with Winning Time, a dramatization of the most dominant basketball team of the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers. If we hate dynasties so much, why aren’t there TV shows about the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers or the mid-’90s Houston Rockets, two teams who won championships between those aforementioned behemoths?

Sports is not music, and music is not a competition. But there are nevertheless imperfect metrics for determining which music is “best,” and one of them is year-end lists compiled by critics, including the annual Uproxx Music Critics Poll. These lists measure critical consensus, which is one of the ways — not the only one, and perhaps not the most important, though it’s certainly somewhat relevant — in which music history is catalogued, contextualized, and committed to memory.

Many years, these lists are topped by what I would call “dynastic” albums. These are the albums that most informed onlookers would predict in advance are most likely to “win” out with critics — because they are well-reviewed, well-pedigreed, and have a general patina of “importance” that will compel music writers to feel as though the record signifies something vital about contemporary culture. (To be clear: I’m not merely speaking of aesthetic judgements here, which are obviously subjective and don’t slot comfortably into the inherently reductive list format. This is discourse about “the discourse,” which as a relative veteran in this game I always find both fascinating and, well … what can be said of the music-critic discourse that hasn’t already been said of root canals?)

In the previous three years of the Uproxx poll, the list-topping record was extremely predictable. In 2018, it was Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. In 2019, it was Lana Del Rey’s Norman F*cking Rockwell. In 2020, it was Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters. In terms music criticism prognostication, this lineup is about as chalk-y as you can get, the equivalent of Tom Brady, the Red Sox, and the Lakers winning in the same year.

This year, however, is defiantly anti-chalk. Surveying the top 10 of the Uproxx poll, all of the choices will be familiar to those who have already pored over previously published lists by prominent outlets. But among these consensus picks is uncommon parity. Nearly all of the records at the top have been no. 1 on a list, but there are no out-and-out juggernauts. Jazmine Sullivan was the fave at Pitchfork and Vulture, and Olivia Rodrigo bested the field at Rolling Stone and Billboard. But Stereogum favored The War On Drugs, Spin gave the nod to Turnstile, Consequence Of Sound tapped Tyler The Creator, and Paste flipped for Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders.