In December, we asked music critics from across the industry to participate in a new music critics survey, in the hope of bridging together the community to see how our tastes overlap and differ. The response we received was staggering, with nearly 200 critics participating and selecting more than 600 different albums. The expected choices were there, but also so much more, reflecting the writers’ interests in hip-hop, electronic, metal, pop, rock, and country. It revealed musical interests as idiosyncratic as the personalities that participated, where massive commercial successes from Cardi B and Ariana Grande can live comfortably next to ascending critical darlings like Mitski and Saba as well as still emerging artists like The Beths and Tierra Whack. But mostly it affirmed the vitality present in the current music world, both in the artists that create it and the people who’ve dedicated their lives to discussing it.