Welcome to the third annual Uproxx Music Critics Poll. 2020 was certainly a year that most people will be glad to put behind them, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take one more opportunity to celebrate the wonderful music that soundtracked it.

We’re proud to see our most participation in the poll yet, with more than 230 critics voting for more than 700 albums and selecting their favorite song of the year. The results for the poll were wide-ranging and wildly eclectic, seeing everyone from Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny to Lady Gaga and Bartees Strange receiving significant support. And it wouldn’t be an Uproxx Music Critics Poll without a selection of new essays covering the trends and albums that defined the year, written by participating critics.

Before we put 2020 in the rearview, we present the 2020 Uproxx Music Critics Poll.