How Five Months On The Appalachian Trail Changed The Way I View Year-End Lists

The first wave of year-end panic arrived this time on October 10, long before the green had even left most of the leaves in my corner of the world.

That morning, a cordial email extended an annual invitation to vote in a best-of-2019 critical poll. Only two weeks had passed since the start of fall, but just as Christmas now invades shopping malls and advertising spaces a little earlier each season, so too has the beginning of the end of each musical year. Only a decade ago, the ballots for the sort of sweeping consensus lists that have dominated websites and magazines these past few weeks seemed to arrive closer to Halloween. But now, if you’re not mostly ready by mid-October, you’d better be prepared to pretend, like a neighborhood kid concurrently picking out a ghost costume. This year, I reckoned, that would have to be me.

Just six weeks before that initial invite arrived, I stood atop the monolithic Mount Katahdin, the highest point in Maine and the northern endpoint of the 2,192-mile Appalachian Trail. I had one broken toe, two shoes that were ripping apart at the soles, and the most relieved grin of my life, slathered across my face like all the dirt and sweat. For five months, I’d hiked from northern Georgia to northern Maine with my wife, Tina, and a cast of characters sporting names like Robin Hood and Raiden, Otter and Poncho, Buffy and Balls Out. It had been heaven and hell, deeply meditative yet numbingly tedious. Climbing down Katahdin, through fields of wobbly boulders the size of large dogs, I thought about my aching toe, my deep hunger, and my anticipation of a coming indulgence — for the first time since March, I could soon listen to records.

With one exception, I had not listened to music at all for the entire five-month walk — no new records, no old standbys, nothing. It was the longest span in my life without it since I was a teenager and my first extended break from writing about music since I turned 18. Instead, I talked to my new trail friends about civil rights, industrial agriculture, getting stoned, and our constant food cravings. I devoured audiobooks, like a 48-hour biography of Ulysses S. Grant I began while climbing Massachusetts’ tallest mountain.

But largely, I walked in natural silence, hearing songbirds chirp and large oaks creak and little creeks trickle. I indulged any thought that drifted past my periphery, like the involuntary mixtape culled from the first 36 years of my life that would play in my head, a string of songs that I had once loved but not often pondered. Time and again, I found myself hearing the likes of Wildflowers and Life After Death from memory. My choice to abstain from music had been a kind of mindfulness exercise — after writing and editing words about it for a living for nearly two decades, I wanted to see where my brain went without the input. I missed it intensely.

When I returned home, I intended to play catch up. I would sort systematically through five months of emails, promos, and trusted peers’ reviews until it felt like I’d never left at all. By the time those ballots arrived, I’d be able to vote with confidence.

That Sisyphean strategy worked until I started to find records I loved, albums that made me want to listen again and again, ones that took time from everything else I’d yet to hear. Joan Shelley’s Like the River Loves The Sea, Nick Cave’s Ghosteen, Bill Orcutt’s Odds Against Tomorrow, Danny Brown’s U Know What I’m Sayin?, Natural Information Society’s Mandatory Reality: These records and several others struck me on such a fundamental level that I didn’t want to drop their names into a running Google doc and just move on. I listened on repeat, no matter how much time it took away from my game of musical chase.

But then the ballots began to arrive, even earlier than I’d anticipated. The panic I mentioned set in, but it lasted only long enough for me to realize the worry was worthless. Wasn’t the point of liking music, of finding some personal resonance in it, more important than listening to enough records to be confident in some ballot filed before an arbitrary deadline? And wasn’t the idea of being confident in what’s “best” increasingly faulty, anyway, when we can now understand exactly how much music we’ll never hear at all?

More and more, year-end lists seem to me a reductive and damaging way to consider music, applying social hierarchies to an area where ideas needn’t be sorted into top-down power grids. Music isn’t sports, no matter how much we want to rank and score it. These lists are a vestige of a music industry that has morphed in inexorable ways, a mechanism of capitalism camouflaged as authoritative, incisive criticism.

Yes, I submitted the ballot I received on October 10 and the ones that arrived in the following weeks. But, maybe for the first time, I feel no shame in saying that those ballots were all different and decidedly non-definitive. I hope that my favorite records of 2019 — and for every year, really — change until the day I die.

In late April, around the time I was crossing the Nolichucky River along Tennessee’s eastern border, Spotify founder Daniel Ek delivered a staggering update: On average, 40,000 songs were being added to his streaming service every day, double the widely circulated statistic from only a year earlier. This is, of course, an unfathomable and unlistenable amount of music.

But the chief realization of this new access is the capacity to understand, more fully than ever, how little any of us knows about mostly anything. We can spend a lifetime listening and never hear the same sound twice. From the comfort of our couch or the isolation of our treadmill, we can now explore microscopic and far-flung scenes of music, both current and historic, that we could only begin to imagine.

This has been the case for decades, of course; consider the recent flood of reissues and excavated titles, filled with music that was either ignored the first time around or shelved altogether due to label whim. Some of my favorite records landed on year-end lists only decades after they were recorded. Digital distribution has simply made the expanse of this ocean — and the fact that we’re all just paddling from bit to bit — that much more apparent.

That’s why I love year-end lists, or at least some of them. They’re an easy way to check in with other listeners, to step out of your headphones for a moment and get a glimpse of what other people have liked, of what has dazzled them in their area of interest. These field guides are best when they’re highly personal and specialized — indices of enthusiasms from record labels, musicians, and journalists who cover corners of the world I don’t.

But massive composite lists seem increasingly neutered and useless, their shape effectively flattened by the input of critics (myself included) who spend most of their time thinking about limited fields and then, come the last quarter of every year, feel compelled to know a little about everything. That is impossible, no matter what we tell ourselves come October or November or December.