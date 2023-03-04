After announcing needing surgery for a broken finger last month, Travis Barker took to social media to share a recovery update and offer some heartfelt words to the fans who’ve supported him and Blink-182.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery,” Barker wrote. “It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically.

“So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love,” he added. “See you guys on tour soon. (trigger warning: last photo is hard to look at).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpVrQXlP-Cm/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Before Barker’s injury, the band had been rehearsing for their massive reunion tour — marking the first time that he, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge have played live together since 2014. It was scheduled to start with shows in South America next week but has since been postponed.

“This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming,” DeLonge shared earlier this week, according to Billboard.

