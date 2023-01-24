Coldplay Announces US Dates On Their 2023 ‘Music Of The Spheres Tour’

Coldplay had a lot of fun on their last tour. They covered the viral “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” TikTok hit at Wembley Stadium, and on another night at that same venue they honored Olivia Newton-John with a rendition of “Summer Nights” with Natalie Imbruglia and Jacob Collier.

The band has added US dates to their previously announced Music Of The Spheres Tour to bring songs from their 2021 album to the stage again. They’ll be hitting Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; San Diego, CA; and Los Angeles, CA.

Check out the full dates below.

03/10 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/11 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/17 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/18 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *

03/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *

03/22 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *

03/25 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *

03/26 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *

03/28 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *

05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/18 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/20 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/21 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

06/22 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/28 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

06/29 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^

09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl ^

* = w/ CHVRCHES

^ = w/ H.E.R. and 070 Shake

Find ticket information here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.