Coldplay Announces US Dates On Their 2023 ‘Music Of The Spheres Tour’

Coldplay had a lot of fun on their last tour. They covered the viral “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” TikTok hit at Wembley Stadium, and on another night at that same venue they honored Olivia Newton-John with a rendition of “Summer Nights” with Natalie Imbruglia and Jacob Collier.
The band has added US dates to their previously announced Music Of The Spheres Tour to bring songs from their 2021 album to the stage again. They’ll be hitting Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; San Diego, CA; and Los Angeles, CA.
Check out the full dates below.
03/10 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
03/11 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
03/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
03/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
03/17 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
03/18 – São Paulo, BR @ Estadio do Morumbi *
03/21 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *
03/22 – Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira *
03/25 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *
03/26 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *
03/28 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão *
05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
05/18 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
05/20 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
05/21 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
06/22 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
06/28 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
06/29 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
07/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
07/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^
09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place ^
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl ^
* = w/ CHVRCHES
^ = w/ H.E.R. and 070 Shake
Find ticket information here.
Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.