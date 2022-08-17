Earlier this month, the world lost an entertainment icon when Olivia Newton-John died at 73 years old after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Aside from starring in Grease, one of the most successful and beloved musicals/movies ever, she was tremendously prosperous as a musician; She had a No. 1 album with 1975’s Have You Never Been Mellow and maintained that success into the ’80s, producing some of the era’s most memorable songs, including the chart-topping singles “Magic” and “Physical.”

Now, Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia, and Jacob Collier have honored Newton-John with a live rendition of a Grease classic.

At Coldplay’s show at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 16, towards the end of the set, Coldplay, Imbruglia, and Collier performed “Summer Nights” (which was a top-5 single in the US in 1978). Chris Martin took on the Danny Zuko/John Travolta role, Imbruglia sang the Sandy Olsson/Newton-John part, and Collier provided backing vocals and additional instrumentation.

The Chicks recently offered their own tribute to Newton-John, covering “Hopelessly Devoted To You” at an August 13 concert. Meanwhile, Coldplay recently incorporated another unusual-for-them cover into their setlist, playing a quick rendition of the viral “Jiggle Jiggle” song.

Watch Coldplay, Imbruglia, and Collier perform “Summer Nights” above.

