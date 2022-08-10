Courtney Barnett’s Here And There travelling festival is in full swing. The novel series of shows has seen the Aussie singer and guitarist putting together stacked bills at each city that Here And There stops at, with a different, yet equally decorated, cast at each stop. From Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast to Sleater-Kinney and Bartees Strange, this is a pretty rad “festival” concept that Barnett is currently on. But she’s taking it a step further…

<a href="https://milkrecordsprojects.bandcamp.com/album/here-and-there-b-sides-live-tracks-demos">Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos by Milk! Records Projects</a>

The Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos compilation, is a limited-run cassette tape compilation album, with all proceeds going to benefit the National Network Of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth. Artists from the Here And There fest that are featured on the compilation include Sleater-Kinney, Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster, and more. With the announcement of the limited, 1,200-copy run of tapes, Barnett has also released a digital demo of her track, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” from her album Things Take Time, Take Time

.

Listen to the “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” demo version above. Check out the album artwork and full tracklist of the compilation below and order a copy of the tape here.

Side 1

1. Julia Jacklin – “Vegas Wedding” (Demo)

2. Bedouine – “Wasn’t Me” (Live)

3. The Beths – “Keep The Distance” (Demo)

4. Faye Webster – “Come To Atlanta” (Live from Chase Park Transduction)

Side 2

5. Sleater-Kinney – “Complex Female Characters” (Live)

6. Courtney Barnett – “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” (Demo)

7. Caroline Rose – “Soma” (Demo)

8. Hana Vu – “Maker” (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos is available now via Milk! Records here.