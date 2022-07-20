Big day in Lucy Dacus news today: In addition to covering Cher’s timeless classic “Believe,” she has also announced 2022 tour dates.

The Cher cover arrives on Dacus’ new Spotify Singles release, alongside a new rendition of “Partner In Crime.” In a statement, Dacus made a connection between the two songs, saying:

“I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner In Crime’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit. So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves. ‘Partner In Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together. I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else. But, on our cover, taking away the autotune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend.”

As for the tour dates, the North American tour starts in Connecticut in late September and runs through to mid-November.

Listen to both new Spotify Singles recordings above and find Dacus’ tour dates below.

09/30 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

10/06 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/07 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

10/08 — Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell

10/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

10/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/14 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

11/04 — Edmonton, Canada @ Union Hall

11/05 — Calgary, Canada @ Palace Theatre

11/08 — Vancouver, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/11 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/12 — Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

11/13 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/15 — Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

11/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/19 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park