Big day in Lucy Dacus news today: In addition to covering Cher’s timeless classic “Believe,” she has also announced 2022 tour dates.
The Cher cover arrives on Dacus’ new Spotify Singles release, alongside a new rendition of “Partner In Crime.” In a statement, Dacus made a connection between the two songs, saying:
“I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner In Crime’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit. So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves. ‘Partner In Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together. I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else. But, on our cover, taking away the autotune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend.”
As for the tour dates, the North American tour starts in Connecticut in late September and runs through to mid-November.
Listen to both new Spotify Singles recordings above and find Dacus’ tour dates below.
09/30 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
10/06 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
10/07 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
10/08 — Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell
10/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
10/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/14 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
11/04 — Edmonton, Canada @ Union Hall
11/05 — Calgary, Canada @ Palace Theatre
11/08 — Vancouver, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/11 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/12 — Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
11/13 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/15 — Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
11/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/19 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park