d4vd Watches Love Walk Away With The Bluesy ‘There Goes My Baby’

In just a few days, d4vd will be wrapping up his My House Is Not A Home tour, and he’s already rolling into his next musical phase with “There Goes My Baby,” a soulful love ballad in which he expresses his admiration for his lover — who has already moved on to someone new. “Are you sure that you want more?” he questions. “If it’s from him, why did you waste all my time? / You were bored, and I was alone, Feels like someone’s taking my life.”

He also shows off a little versatility, after early hits like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me” leaned into more rock-forward instrumentation. On “There Goes My Baby,” he embraces a more bluesy, gospel-inspired sound, led by guitar and organ that builds over the course of the song. In the song’s press release, he says of the song’s inspiration, “This is a song I wrote about letting go of someone you love and letting them become their own person. Watching them become that person and realizing that you may have been the problem, but also being happy for the person they’ve become. It’s a mature view on losing someone to someone else.”

Once d4vd returns from tour, he’s billed to perform at Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. Until then, you can listen to “There Goes My Baby” above.